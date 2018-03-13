Serveis
13 de març de 2018
13.03.2018
Trump fa fora Rex Tillerson com a secretari d'Estat i fitxa el director de la CIA

Tillerson va avançar dilluns el seu retorn d'Àfrica, on es trobava realitzant una gira de treball per diversos països

13.03.2018 | 14:23
Rex Tillerson, fins ara secretari d´Estat.

El president dels Estats Units, Donald Trump, ha decidit destituir l'actual secretari d'Estat, Rex Tillerson, i nomenar en el seu lloc a Mike Pompeo, que fins aquest dimarts exercia com a director de l'Agència Central d'Intel·ligència (CIA), segons ha anunciat el mateix mandatari.

A finals de novembre, el diari 'The New York Times' va informar que el mandatari nord-americà planejava rellevar Tillerson per situar Pompeo al capdavant del Departament d'Estat però la Casa Blanca ho va negar i Tillerson va continuar en el càrrec.




Tillerson va avançar aquest dilluns el seu retorn a Washington des d'Àfrica, on es trobava realitzant una gira de treball per diversos països. Segons el seu portaveu, el retorn va ser perquè tenia qüestions urgents d'abordar a la capital nord-americana.
