Trump fa fora Rex Tillerson com a secretari d'Estat i fitxa el director de la CIA

El president dels Estats Units, Donald Trump, ha decidit destituir l'actual secretari d'Estat, Rex Tillerson, i nomenar en el seu lloc a Mike Pompeo, que fins aquest dimarts exercia com a director de l'Agència Central d'Intel·ligència (CIA), segons ha anunciat el mateix mandatari.
A finals de novembre, el diari 'The New York Times' va informar que el mandatari nord-americà planejava rellevar Tillerson per situar Pompeo al capdavant del Departament d'Estat però la Casa Blanca ho va negar i Tillerson va continuar en el càrrec.
Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State. He will do a fantastic job! Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service! Gina Haspel will become the new Director of the CIA, and the first woman so chosen. Congratulations to all!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 13 de marzo de 2018
