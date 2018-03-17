Serveis
17 de març de 2018
17.03.2018
Subscriu-te

Serveis d'utilitat

Girona
17 / 4º
Figueres
16 / 6º
Blanes
17 / 9º

Kilian Jornet es fractura el peroné

L'esportista liderava l'última etapa de la Pierra Menta quan ha caigut

17.03.2018 | 20:42
Kilian Jornet es fractura el peroné

A punt de guanyar la prova per quarta vegada, Jornet ha caigut en una de les últimes baixades i s'ha fracturat el peroné. «Bé, aquesta Pierra Menta acaba a l´hospital per mi. Una mala caiguda abans de l'última baixada, quan estàvem liderant la cursa, m'ha provocat una fractura de peroné i una luxació al turmell», ha explicat el ceretà a les xarxes socials.

«Gràcies a tots els espectadors per animar tant i a l'organització per una altra cursa fantàstica. I també vull donar les gràcies, i dir que ho sento molt, pel meu company d'equip Jakob Herrmann. Estàvem fent una gran cursa aquests dies. Les properes seran millors», ha afegit Jornet a Instagram, on ha publicat una imatge de la radiografía del peroné fracturat.
Compartir a Twitter
Compartir a Facebook

Més informació

Buscador de deportes

L'últim El més llegit
Enllaços recomanats: Premis cinema
noticias de Diari de GironaMapa web
Girona
Classificats
Especials
DiarideGirona.cat
Publicitat
Altres webs del Grup Editorial Prensa Ibérica
Altres webs del Grup Editorial Prensa Ibérica
© Diari de Girona, S.A. Tots els drets reservats.
Avís Legal | Política de Privacitat | Política de Cookies