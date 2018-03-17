Kilian Jornet es fractura el peroné

A punt de guanyar la prova per quarta vegada, Jornet ha caigut en una de les últimes baixades i s'ha fracturat el peroné. «Bé, aquesta Pierra Menta acaba a l´hospital per mi. Una mala caiguda abans de l'última baixada, quan estàvem liderant la cursa, m'ha provocat una fractura de peroné i una luxació al turmell», ha explicat el ceretà a les xarxes socials.
«Gràcies a tots els espectadors per animar tant i a l'organització per una altra cursa fantàstica. I també vull donar les gràcies, i dir que ho sento molt, pel meu company d'equip Jakob Herrmann. Estàvem fent una gran cursa aquests dies. Les properes seran millors», ha afegit Jornet a Instagram, on ha publicat una imatge de la radiografía del peroné fracturat.
Well, this @pierramenta finish in the Hospital for me. A bad fall in the before last downhill when we were leading the race and I broke the fibula and some luxation in the ankle. Thanks to all spectators for this crazy cheering and the organisation for another wonderful race. And huge thanks and feel sorry to my teammate @jakobherrmann we were doing a great race all this days.??next ones will be better! Et merci aussi aux sécouristes du PGHM et les pisteurs de Areches Beaufort pour me redescendre! Now some weeks off...well I will work a bit my upper body ?? ?? @maurytorri @jocelynchavy
