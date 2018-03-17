Kilian Jornet es fractura el peroné

A punt de guanyar la prova per quarta vegada, Jornet ha caigut en una de les últimes baixades i s'ha fracturat el peroné. «Bé, aquesta Pierra Menta acaba a l´hospital per mi. Una mala caiguda abans de l'última baixada, quan estàvem liderant la cursa, m'ha provocat una fractura de peroné i una luxació al turmell», ha explicat el ceretà a les xarxes socials.



«Gràcies a tots els espectadors per animar tant i a l'organització per una altra cursa fantàstica. I també vull donar les gràcies, i dir que ho sento molt, pel meu company d'equip Jakob Herrmann. Estàvem fent una gran cursa aquests dies. Les properes seran millors», ha afegit Jornet a Instagram, on ha publicat una imatge de la radiografía del peroné fracturat.



