Christiana Musk mostra una imatge del casament a Empúries

La dona de l'empresari Kimbal Musk, la milionària Christiana Wyly, mostra a través del seu perfil d'Instagram una imatge del mediàtic enllaç a Empúries.
So much love for this man. Words and photos can not capture. ?? thank you to our amazing friends and family that celebrated our third marriage to each other on the Ruines of Sant Marti D´Empúries Catalunya! Especially @fantagomis & @sergigomis & @laputasuegra & @aliciapiguillem of @sheikme and @lesculapi & @hostalempuries and the mayor of the Beautiful region of l´Escala. And @moliescala for the amazing dinner. without you our dream would not have been possible. Thank you to the epic couple of the century @thenormanlear & @lyndlear For marrying us! @miamaestro for ushering down the aisle with your heavenly voice and @castelcampo for being with me through all always. @salmahayek for helping me find the perfect dress and @alexandermcqueen for making such a special piece! @erichirshberg & @tarahirshberg for your song and More photos and thanks to come!
