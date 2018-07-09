Serveis
09 de juliol de 2018
09.07.2018
Subscriu-te

Serveis d'utilitat
Girona
35 / 20º
Figueres
34 / 24º
Blanes
31 / 22º

Christiana Musk mostra una imatge del casament a Empúries

La dona de l'empresari Kimbal Musk té agraiments per les empreses contractades i per l'alcalde de l'Escala

09.07.2018 | 13:02

La dona de l'empresari Kimbal Musk, la milionària Christiana Wyly, mostra a través del seu perfil d'Instagram una imatge del mediàtic enllaç a Empúries.

 

So much love for this man. Words and photos can not capture. ?? thank you to our amazing friends and family that celebrated our third marriage to each other on the Ruines of Sant Marti D´Empúries Catalunya! Especially @fantagomis & @sergigomis & @laputasuegra & @aliciapiguillem of @sheikme and @lesculapi & @hostalempuries and the mayor of the Beautiful region of l´Escala. And @moliescala for the amazing dinner. without you our dream would not have been possible. Thank you to the epic couple of the century @thenormanlear & @lyndlear For marrying us! @miamaestro for ushering down the aisle with your heavenly voice and @castelcampo for being with me through all always. @salmahayek for helping me find the perfect dress and @alexandermcqueen for making such a special piece! @erichirshberg & @tarahirshberg for your song and More photos and thanks to come!

Una publicación compartida de Christiana Musk (@christianamusk) el



Christiana explica que és el seu tercer enllaç amb una imatge de la parella i les taules de la celebració a les ruïnes d' Empúries.

La núvia té agraïments per diferents empreses que van participar en la celebració com l'Hostal Empúries on es van allotjar molts dels convidats, el Molí de l'Escala que va servir l'àpat al jaciment grecoromà o l'Esculapi, de Sant Martí d'Empúries. Fins i tot esmenta l'alcalde, Víctor Puga.

A través del seu instagram es poden conèixer alguns detalls com els músics que van actuar o que l'actriu Salma Hayek l'hauria ajudat a escollir "el vestit perfecte".

La parella es van casar el 30 de juny a les ruïnes d'Empúries. El dia abans van fer un petit àpat a Sant Martí d'Empúries on es van tancar els bars i els accessos.

Compartir a Twitter
Compartir a Facebook

Més informació

L'últim El més llegit
Enllaços recomanats: Premis cinema
noticias de Diari de GironaMapa web
Girona
Classificats
Especials
DiarideGirona.cat
Publicitat
Altres webs de Prensa Ibérica Media
Altres webs del Grup Editorial Prensa Ibérica
© Diari de Girona, S.A. Tots els drets reservats.
Avís Legal | Política de Privacitat | Política de Cookies