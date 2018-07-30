Serveis
30 de juliol de 2018
30.07.2018
Biquinis amb cinta adhesiva, la nova tendència estiuenca

El fotògraf Joel Álvarez presenta a Miami el projecte 'Black Tape Project'

30.07.2018 | 22:44
Banyadors amb cinta adhesiva, la nova moda

La nova tendència en vestits de bany pot semblar una mica desgavellada, però en el món de la moda tot és possible. Biquinis fets amb cinta adhesiva són la novetat d'aquest estiu, que torna a sorprendre'ns fins i tot després dels comentats banyadors de vellut.

És el fotògraf Joel Álvarez, el creador del nou projecte anomenat 'Black Tape Project'. Va ser el 2008 quan va sorgir la idea del que després seria un èxit total. Joel va començar el seu treball com a novell utilitzant cinta aïllant negra, d'aquí el nom del projecte, i va anar experimentant amb més formes i colors.



Aquest mateix mes Joel Álvarez presentava els seus dissenys en la'Swim Week d'Miami', models de banyadors formats a base de trossos de cinta adhesiva col·locada estratègicament sobre la pell de la model.



L'Instagram de 'The Black Tape Project' compta amb 276.000 seguidors, per no parlar de la seva pàgina a Facebook, que ja en té prop de 500.000
