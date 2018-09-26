Un restaurant d'EUA adorm les llagostes amb marihuana abans de cuinar-les

Un restaurant d'Estats Units especialitzat en llagostes
ha començat a aplicar un curiós mètode de sedació abans de cuinar aquests preuats crustacis. Concretament, ha començat a adormir a les llagostes amb marihuana amb l'objectiu que pateixein menys abans del procés de cocció.
Aquesta tècnica s'aplica en el restaurant Charlotte´s Legendary Lobster Pound, situat a Southwest Harbor (Maine). La propietària del local, Carhlotte Gill, assegura que l'experiment funciona i que els crustacis estan molt més tranquils abans de cuinar-los.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
So many are curious as to why we at Charlotte´s Legendary Lobster Pound are forging this new path. Well, the answer is simple. Love. Love, and the knowledge that life, in all its forms, is sacred. If we are going to take a life we believe we have the obligation to do so as compassionately as possible. It is our hope that practices incorporating cannabis, (where animals are part of the food chain), will become industry standards. This world has enough pain and suffering and it´s time to make it a better place.. We are going to do our part, by starting here, with this ONE thing. -Charlotte **Please read on for some words from one of our cherished crew. Mick has been indispensable in our lobster experimentation and offers more light and answers on the subject in the following.** Prior to our experiments getting lobsters "high", we found studies indicating that yes, lobsters do indeed have cannabinoid receptors. The paper titled "Cannabinoid receptors in invertebrates" by McPartland, et al can be found online at: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/pdf/10.1111/j.1420-9101.2005.01028.x We also found studies indicating that some invertebrates such as snails (and possibly also crustaceans such as lobsters, the invertebrate distant cousins of the snail) show signs of relief from trauma caused by physical pain when cannabis is administered to them. This paper is titled "Pharmacological effects of cannabinoids on learning and memory in Lymnaea" by Sunada, et al, found here online: http://jeb.biologists.org/content/220/17/3026 Based on the evidence from the research we've done, as well as studies by others on the internet, we believe that our idea has a legitimate scientific basis. We're grateful for this opportunity to contribute to the discussion of finding more humane ways of preparing our foods, and we invite the world's professional scientists to work with us to confirm or deny this idea that cannabis may help the animals we choose to eat. -Mick, crew-member at Charlotte's Legendary Lobster Pound #WeTookTheHighRoad#HaveYourBakeAndEatItToo#HomeofTheHighEndLobster#Love#CharlottesLegendaryLobsterPound
|L'últim
|El més llegit