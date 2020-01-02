Bèlgica suspèn l'euroordre contra Puigdemont i Comín

La justícia belga ha deixat en suspens l'euroordre dictada pel jutge del Tribunal Suprem Pablo Llarena contra l'expresident Carles Puigdemont i l'exconseller Toni Comín, perquè els reconeix la immunitat com a eurodiputats, segons un comunicat de l'oficina de l'expresident.





Belgian justice recognizes our immunity and decides to suspend the arrest and extradition warrant! @toni_comin.

But now we are still waiting for the release of @junqueras, who has the same immunity as us. Spain must act in the same way as Belgium has done and respect the law