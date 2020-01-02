Serveis
02 de gener de 2020
02.01.2020
Bèlgica suspèn l'euroordre contra Puigdemont i Comín

El jutge belga ha considerat que tots dos tenen immunitat parlamentària

02.01.2020 | 13:12
Puigdemont i Comín.
La justícia belga ha deixat en suspens l'euroordre dictada pel jutge del Tribunal Suprem Pablo Llarena contra l'expresident Carles Puigdemont i l'exconseller Toni Comín, perquè els reconeix la immunitat com a eurodiputats, segons un comunicat de l'oficina de l'expresident.



A mitjans de desembre, el jutge va ajornar al 3 de febrer el cas sobre l'euroordre contra Puigdemont, Comín i Puig, a l'espera de la resolució dels tribunals europeus sobre si els dos primers tenien immunitat. Després de la decisió del TJUE del 19 de desembre sobre la immunitat d' Oriol Junqueras, Puigdemont i Comín van recollir la seva acreditació provisional com a eurodiputats. Ara, el jutge belga ha decidit suspendre la seva euroordre i només manté la vista per al 3 de febrer per a Puig.
