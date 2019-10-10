Olga Tokarczuk i Peter Handke, premis Nobel de Literatura 2018 i 2019

L'escriptora polonesa Olga Tokarczuk i l'autor austríac Peter Handke han estat guardonats aquest dijous 10 d'octubre amb el Premi Nobel de Literatura 2018 i 2019, respectivament.





The Nobel Prize in Literature for 2018 is awarded to the Polish author Olga Tokarczuk. The Nobel Prize in Literature for 2019 is awarded to the Austrian author Peter Handke.#NobelPrize pic.twitter.com/CeKNz1oTSB