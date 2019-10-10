Serveis
10 de octubre de 2019
10.10.2019
Olga Tokarczuk i Peter Handke, premis Nobel de Literatura 2018 i 2019

L'escriptora polonesa i l'autor austríac, reconeguts alhora després de l'escàndol del passat any

10.10.2019 | 17:09
L'escriptora polonesa Olga Tokarczuk i l'autor austríac Peter Handke han estat guardonats aquest dijous 10 d'octubre amb el Premi Nobel de Literatura 2018 i 2019, respectivament.



Segons la resolució del jurat, Tokarczuk ha estat premiada per la seva "imaginació narrativa" i una "passió enciclopèdica" en la seva escriptura, mentre que Handke ha desenvolupat un treball "influent" amb "enginy lingüístic" i ha explorat la perifèria de l'experiència humana.

Per primera vegada des de fa més de 40 anys --l'última vegada va ser l'any 1974 amb el premi compartit per Harry Martinson i Eyvind Johnson-- l'Acadèmia Sueca ha atorgat dos guardons. Això es deu al fet que s'hi inclou el de l'edició de l'any 2018, que finalment no es va lliurar després de l'escàndol sexual que va suposar la renúncia de diversos dels seus membres.

A dia d'avui, s'han atorgat 112 premis Nobel en aquesta categoria --116 premiats-- i onze d'ells han anat a parar a mans d'escriptors en llengua espanyola. D'aquest més de centenar de premis, només 15 han estat per a dones. L'edat mitjana dels guanyadors se situa en més de 60 anys, i Ruyard Kipling ha estat el guardonat més jove (41 anys) i Doris Lessing, la més gran (88 anys).
