Olga Tokarczuk i Peter Handke, premis Nobel de Literatura 2018 i 2019

L'escriptora polonesa Olga Tokarczuk i l'autor austríac Peter Handke han estat guardonats aquest dijous 10 d'octubre amb el Premi Nobel de Literatura 2018 i 2019, respectivament.
BREAKING NEWS:— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 10, 2019
The Nobel Prize in Literature for 2018 is awarded to the Polish author Olga Tokarczuk. The Nobel Prize in Literature for 2019 is awarded to the Austrian author Peter Handke.#NobelPrize pic.twitter.com/CeKNz1oTSB
