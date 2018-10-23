Serveis
23 de octubre de 2018
23.10.2018
Subscriu-te

Serveis d'utilitat
Girona
24 / 12º
Figueres
25 / 13º
Blanes
23 / 15º

La impressionant forma d'un iceberg perfecte

Una imatge mostra una illa de gel, també coneguda com tabular, que sura en l'oceà

23.10.2018 | 16:49

En les últimes hores s'ha propagat per les xarxes la imatge d'un iceberg tan perfecte que sembla haver-se construït de forma manual. No obstant això, en realitat es tracta d'un iceberg comunament conegut com tabular o illa de gel. Ha estat el compte oficial de la NASA la qual ha publicat a Twitter la viralitzada fotografia.




Com es pot observar, l'iceberg en qüestió té una manera que impressiona per la seva perfecció. En aquest cas, la imatge provenia de la plataforma de gel Larsen C., situada a la Península Antàrtica.

Una de les científiques de la NASA, Kelly Brunt, ha donat més detalls sobre aquests trossos de gel que suren en l'oceà. Segons ha explicat a la revista Live Science, aquest tipus d'iceberg es crea a través d'un procediment semblant al del creixement de les ungles: «Creixen molt i, al final, es trenquen. El resultat és que solen ser rectangulars i ofereixen formes geomètriques». «El que fa que això sigui poc inusual és que sembla gairebé un quadrat», ha sumat.



Compartir a Twitter
Compartir a Facebook

Més informació

L'últim El més llegit
noticias de Diari de GironaMapa web
Girona
Classificats
Especials
DiarideGirona.cat
Publicitat
Altres webs de Prensa Ibérica Media
Altres webs del Grup Editorial Prensa Ibérica
© Diari de Girona, S.A. Tots els drets reservats.
Avís Legal | Política de Privacitat | Política de Cookies