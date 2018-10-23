La impressionant forma d'un iceberg perfecte

En les últimes hores s'ha propagat per les xarxes la imatge d'un iceberg tan perfecte que sembla haver-se construït de forma manual. No obstant això, en realitat es tracta d'un iceberg comunament conegut com tabular o illa de gel. Ha estat el compte oficial de la NASA la qual ha publicat a Twitter la viralitzada fotografia.





From yesterday's #IceBridge flight: A tabular iceberg can be seen on the right, floating among sea ice just off of the Larsen C ice shelf. The iceberg's sharp angles and flat surface indicate that it probably recently calved from the ice shelf. pic.twitter.com/XhgTrf642Z