Puigdemont, indignat en saber que Vox anirà a l'Eurocambra

Carles Puigdemont ha mostrat el seu ennuig a les xarxes socials després d'assabentar-se que Vox sí serà admés a l'Eurocambra després d'haver rebut el veto a la seva conferència, que finalment s'ha celebrat en un hotel de la capital belga.





That is scandalous. Mr @Antonio_Tajani censures our conference but allows an event organised by the Spanish far right party VOX. Populism and extreme nationalism are welcomed at the European parliament but not the right to self-determination, recognised by UN... https://t.co/AyfLeLOKnR