Puigdemont, indignat en saber que Vox anirà a l'Eurocambra

L'expresident i Torra carreguen a Brussel·les contra la UE per no donar-los suport en el desafiament independentista

18.02.2019 | 20:50
Puigdemont, durant la seva conferència a Brussel·les.

Carles Puigdemont ha mostrat el seu ennuig a les xarxes socials després d'assabentar-se que Vox sí serà admés a l'Eurocambra després d'haver rebut el veto a la seva conferència, que finalment s'ha celebrat en un hotel de la capital belga.





Durant l'acte que el Puigdemont i Torra han protagonitzat a Brussel·les, l'actual president de Catalunya, Quim Torra, i el seu predecessor en el càrrec, Carles Puigdemont, han llançat aquest dilluns dures crítiques des de Brussel·les contra la Unió Europea per no censurar el judici als líders independentistes del 'Procés' i per no acceptar el paper de mediador internacional que li reclama el moviment sobiranista.

Tots dos han carregat especialment contra el president del Parlament Europeu, el conservador italià Antonio Tajani, a qui han acusat d'actuar al dictat dels partits espanyols d ' "extrema dreta" per no haver autoritzat que la conferència que s'han pronunciat en un hotel de luxe de Brussel·les tingués lloc a les instal·lacions de l'Eurocambra.

"En lloc de defensar els drets de tots els europeus, Tajani ha convertit el Parlament Europeu en un titella dels partits espanyols d'extrema dreta i del senyor Borrell, el ministre d'Exteriors, que sempre està en contra el diàleg amb Catalunya", ha dit Torra davant d'una audiència principalment catalana, que ha omplert una sala amb un aforament de 250 places.

En la mateixa línia s'ha pronunciat Puigdemont, per a qui Tajani ha imposat "una llei mordassa 'de facto'" i ha posat en dubte que les raons de seguretat que ha esgrimit el president de l'Eurocambra per vetar l'acte es sostinguin, atès que des que viu fugat a Bèlgica ha tingut l'oportunitat de visitar els Parlaments de diversos països europeus sense que això plantegés "problemes" en aquestes institucions.

L'expresident català ha volgut subratllar que els catalans són un poble "profundament europeu" i s'ha desmarcat de discursos populistes i nacionalistes "d'altres èpoques", pel que ha reivindicat el suport de la Unió Europea a una part de la seva població que reclama el seu dret a decidir.

"La Unió Europea no pot seguir donant suport actituds 'demofóbicas' com el suport de Tajani als partits espanyols que donen suport a la repressió", ha continuat Puigdemont, per a qui és una "vergonya" per a Europa que existeixin "presos polítics" en un dels seus Estats membres.

Per això, ha instat a "tots" els eurodiputats a "obrir els ulls i actuar com a demòcrates" i reaccionin davant d'un judici en el qual es jutgen, entre d'altres, a dos exeurodiputados, Oriol Junqueras i Raül Romeva.

"La credibilitat democràtica europea estan en risc a Madrid ara, aquesta és una crisi europea", ha insistit Puigdemont.

Així, tant Torra com Puigdemont han considerat una "vergonya" que hi hagi polítics a la presó provisional en el marc de la causa del 'Procés' i han criticat en diferents moments dels seus discursos el "silenci" que, sostenen, s'han mantingut les institucions europees des de la celebració del referèndum il·legal de l'1 d'octubre.

Des de l'inici de la crisi secessionista, la Comissió Europea ha expressat en reiterades ocasions el seu respecte per l'ordre constitucional a Espanya i han apel·lat a una solució dialogada, dins dels límits de la Constitució. També va trucar a la contenció després de les imatges de l'1-O.

Més recentment, l'Executiu comunitari ha declarat "total confiança" en la independència del sistema judicial a Espanya. "No volem polititzar la situació, donem ple suport a les institucions legals i democràtiques i l'ordre constitucional del país", va dir fa una setmana un dels vicepresidents de la Comissió Europea, el finlandès Jyrki Katainen.
