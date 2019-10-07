Serveis
07 de octubre de 2019
07.10.2019
Els descobriments sobre com les cèl·lules s'adapten al nivell d'oxigen, Nobel de Medicina

Els estatunidencs Kaelin i Ratcliffe i el britànic Semenz, premiats per l'Acadèmia Sueca

07.10.2019 | 12:07

Els investigadors William Kaelin, Peter Ratcliffe i Gregg Semenza han estat distingits amb el premi Nobel de Medicina 2019, segons ha anunciat l'Institut Karolinska de Suècia, pels seus descobriments sobre com les cèl·lules perceben i s'adapten a la disponibilitat d'oxigen.



Els premiats van identificar maquinària molecular que regula l'activitat dels gens en resposta a nivells variables d'oxigen. Els animals necessiten oxigen per convertir els aliments en energia útil. La importància fonamental de l'oxigen s'ha entès durant segles, però es desconeix com les cèl·lules s'adapten als canvis en els nivells d'oxigen.
