Els descobriments sobre com les cèl·lules s'adapten al nivell d'oxigen, Nobel de Medicina

Els investigadors William Kaelin, Peter Ratcliffe i Gregg Semenza han estat distingits amb el premi Nobel de Medicina 2019, segons ha anunciat l'Institut Karolinska de Suècia, pels seus descobriments sobre com les cèl·lules perceben i s'adapten a la disponibilitat d'oxigen.





The 2019 #NobelPrize in Physiology or Medicine has been awarded jointly to William G. Kaelin Jr, Sir Peter J. Ratcliffe and Gregg L. Semenza "for their discoveries of how cells sense and adapt to oxygen availability." pic.twitter.com/6m2LJclOoL