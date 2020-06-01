John Cusack denuncia que un policia l'ha agredit durant les protestes de Chicago

Les protestes als Estats Units continuen després de la mort de George Floyd a mans d'un policia. Nombrosos vídeos de les manifestacions circulen per xarxes socials i no són pocs els artistes i celebritats que s'han unit a la reivindicació. Un d'ells ha estat John Cusack, qui ha compartit un vídeo en què suposadament és agredit per un agent.



"Als policies no els va agradar que filmés un cotxe cremant, així que van venir a buscar-me amb porres. Colpejant la meva bicicleta. Aquí està l'àudio", va escriure l'actor a Twitter el 31 de maig al costat d'un clip en el qual, si bé la imatge està moguda, es pot sentir com algú crida repetides vegades "vés-te'n d'aquí".





Cops didn't like me filming the burning car so they came at me with batons. Hitting my bike.

Ahhm here's the audio pic.twitter.com/tfaOoVCw5v" — John Cusack (@johncusack) May 31, 2020

Would be very surprised if this is a one or two day event / this may well be the beginning of end of trump loathsome era - thank god -feels like many streams of outrage coming to a head- a wave peaking -Chicsgo scene was about getting to trump tower most of day — John Cusack (@johncusack) May 31, 2020

packing it in - I hope people try to stay safe - it's truly terrible out there - but that's what I saw today -" — John Cusack (@johncusack) May 31, 2020

Many of police I talked to last night - understood rage of the protestors & did their best to deescalate during day & into night -

But After perimeter was set around trump tower & bridges raised -it got so fearful and violent - the dynamic changed rapidly into chaos - — John Cusack (@johncusack) May 31, 2020

L'intèrpret, conegut per títols com Alta fidelitat, 1408, Mitjanit al jardí del bé i de mal o Bales sobre Broadway, ha estat documentant en xarxes lesue van seguir a les manifestacions de Minneapolis, on va tenir lloc la mort de Floyd."Em sorprendria molt si es tracta d'un esdeveniment d'un o dos dies. Pou-. És com un torrent d'indignació, una onada que arriba al seu punt màxim: en Chicago es tractava d'arribar a la Torre Trump durant tot el dia", va compartir posteriorment l'artista. "Me'n vaig, espero que tots estigueu fora de perill, està realment terrible allà fora, però és el que he vist avui", ha conclòs.L'actor també va explicar després que". No obstant això, també va relatar que "després que s'establís el perímetre al voltant de la Torre Trump i s'aixequessin els ponts, es va tornar terrible i violent, la dinàmica va canviar ràpidament a caos".