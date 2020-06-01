Serveis
01 de juny de 2020
01.06.2020
John Cusack denuncia que un policia l'ha agredit durant les protestes de Chicago

L'actor participava i gravava les reivindicacions davant la mort de George Floyd

01.06.2020 | 13:48
John Cusack
John Cusack

Les protestes als Estats Units continuen després de la mort de George Floyd a mans d'un policia. Nombrosos vídeos de les manifestacions circulen per xarxes socials i no són pocs els artistes i celebritats que s'han unit a la reivindicació. Un d'ells ha estat John Cusack, qui ha compartit un vídeo en què suposadament és agredit per un agent.

"Als policies no els va agradar que filmés un cotxe cremant, així que van venir a buscar-me amb porres. Colpejant la meva bicicleta. Aquí està l'àudio", va escriure l'actor a Twitter el 31 de maig al costat d'un clip en el qual, si bé la imatge està moguda, es pot sentir com algú crida repetides vegades "vés-te'n d'aquí".



L'intèrpret, conegut per títols com Alta fidelitat, 1408, Mitjanit al jardí del bé i de mal o Bales sobre Broadway, ha estat documentant en xarxes les protestes de Chicago, que van seguir a les manifestacions de Minneapolis, on va tenir lloc la mort de Floyd.

"Em sorprendria molt si es tracta d'un esdeveniment d'un o dos dies. Po t ser el començament de la fi de la repugnant era Trump -gràcies a Déu-. És com un torrent d'indignació, una onada que arriba al seu punt màxim: en Chicago es tractava d'arribar a la Torre Trump durant tot el dia", va compartir posteriorment l'artista. "Me'n vaig, espero que tots estigueu fora de perill, està realment terrible allà fora, però és el que he vist avui", ha conclòs.





L'actor també va explicar després que "molts dels policies ahir a la nit van entendre la ira dels manifestants i van fer tot el possible per reduir l'escalada durant el dia i la nit". No obstant això, també va relatar que "després que s'establís el perímetre al voltant de la Torre Trump i s'aixequessin els ponts, es va tornar terrible i violent, la dinàmica va canviar ràpidament a caos".

