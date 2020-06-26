Almenys tres morts per un apunyalament en un hotel de centre de Glasgow

Almenys tres persones han mort per un apunyalament múltiple a un hotel de centre de Glasgow, segons fonts citades per la radiotelevisió pública BBC que també donarien per mort al suposat agressor, que hauria estat abatut per les forces de seguretat.
Malgrat l'ampli desplegament de seguretat, que ha mantingut tallat el carrer West George, la Policia de Glasgow ha considerat "continguda" la situació i ha assegurat a Twitter que "no hi ha perill" per a la població general. Així i tot, ha instat els ciutadans a evitar la zona.
Emergency services are currently dealing with an incident on West George Street in Glasgow. The street is currently closed off and the public are asked to avoid the area at present. The situation is contained at this time and there is no danger to the general public. pic.twitter.com/xk5sDUTmtr— Greater Glasgow Police (@GreaterGlasgPol) June 26, 2020
Deeply saddened by the terrible incident in Glasgow, my thoughts are with all the victims and their families.— Boris Johnson #StayAlert (@BorisJohnson) June 26, 2020
Thank you to our brave emergency services who are responding.
