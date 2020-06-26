Almenys tres morts per un apunyalament en un hotel de centre de Glasgow

Almenys tres persones han mort per un apunyalament múltiple a un hotel de centre de Glasgow, segons fonts citades per la radiotelevisió pública BBC que també donarien per mort al suposat agressor, que hauria estat abatut per les forces de seguretat.



Malgrat l'ampli desplegament de seguretat, que ha mantingut tallat el carrer West George, la Policia de Glasgow ha considerat "continguda" la situació i ha assegurat a Twitter que "no hi ha perill" per a la població general. Així i tot, ha instat els ciutadans a evitar la zona.





Emergency services are currently dealing with an incident on West George Street in Glasgow. The street is currently closed off and the public are asked to avoid the area at present. The situation is contained at this time and there is no danger to the general public. pic.twitter.com/xk5sDUTmtr — Greater Glasgow Police (@GreaterGlasgPol) June 26, 2020

Deeply saddened by the terrible incident in Glasgow, my thoughts are with all the victims and their families.



Thank you to our brave emergency services who are responding. — Boris Johnson #StayAlert (@BorisJohnson) June 26, 2020

Un responsable policial, Steve Johnson, ha confirmat en un comunicat quepels agents, sense aclarir si ha mort. "En aquests moments no estem buscant a ningú més en relació amb aquest incident", ha aclarit.Johnson ha informat també quesense entrar en més detalls. Segons la Federació de Policia Escocesa, ha estat apunyalat.La ministra principal d'Escòcia, Nicola Sturgeon, també ha exhortat la població a evitar l'àrea afectada i ha declarat que està pendent de les dades que segueixen sortint, a l'espera que "la situació estigui més clara". Sturgeon, però, ja ha qualificat de "terribles" les primeres informacions.Per la seva banda, el primer ministre britànic,i ha donat el seu suport a les víctimes i les seves famílies. "Gràcies als valents serveis d'emergència", ha reblat en el seu missatge.