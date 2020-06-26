Serveis
26 de juny de 2020
26.06.2020
Almenys tres morts per un apunyalament en un hotel de centre de Glasgow

L'agressor hauria estat abatut per la Policia · Les autoritats diuen que ja «no hi ha perill»

26.06.2020 | 16:41
Els serveis d'emergència en el lloc dels fets
Els serveis d'emergència en el lloc dels fets

Almenys tres persones han mort per un apunyalament múltiple a un hotel de centre de Glasgow, segons fonts citades per la radiotelevisió pública BBC que també donarien per mort al suposat agressor, que hauria estat abatut per les forces de seguretat.

Malgrat l'ampli desplegament de seguretat, que ha mantingut tallat el carrer West George, la Policia de Glasgow ha considerat "continguda" la situació i ha assegurat a Twitter que "no hi ha perill" per a la població general. Així i tot, ha instat els ciutadans a evitar la zona.



Un responsable policial, Steve Johnson, ha confirmat en un comunicat que "un home sospitós ha estat tirotejat" pels agents, sense aclarir si ha mort. "En aquests moments no estem buscant a ningú més en relació amb aquest incident", ha aclarit.

Johnson ha informat també que un agent ha resultat ferit i "està rebent tractament en un hospital", sense entrar en més detalls. Segons la Federació de Policia Escocesa, ha estat apunyalat.

La ministra principal d'Escòcia, Nicola Sturgeon, també ha exhortat la població a evitar l'àrea afectada i ha declarat que està pendent de les dades que segueixen sortint, a l'espera que "la situació estigui més clara". Sturgeon, però, ja ha qualificat de "terribles" les primeres informacions.

Per la seva banda, el primer ministre britànic, Boris Johnson, ha lamentat a Twitter el "terrible incident" de Glasgow i ha donat el seu suport a les víctimes i les seves famílies. "Gràcies als valents serveis d'emergència", ha reblat en el seu missatge.

