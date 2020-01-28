Serveis
28 de gener de 2020
28.01.2020
Maverick Viñales renova amb Yamaha fins al 2022

L'equip japonès ha anunciat aquest dimarts que el pilot rosinc prolonga el seu contracte fins a la fi del mundial del 2022

28.01.2020 | 16:11
Maverick Viñales renova amb Yamaha fins al 2022

L'equip Yamaha Factory Racing MotoGP ha anunciat aquest dimarts la renovació del pilot rosinc Maverick Viñales, que ha prolongat el seu vincle dos anys més fins al final del mundial 2022.



Viñales va arribar a Yamaha fa tres anys procedent de Suzuki i durant aquest temps ha aconseguit sis victòries, nou 'poles' i 19 podis en 55 curses amb la marca del diapasó. Va ser tercer en la classificació final de MotoGP el 2017 i 2019 i quart en 2018.
