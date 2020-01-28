Maverick Viñales renova amb Yamaha fins al 2022

L'equip Yamaha Factory Racing MotoGP ha anunciat aquest dimarts la renovació del pilot rosinc Maverick Viñales, que ha prolongat el seu vincle dos anys més fins al final del mundial 2022.





I'm extremely happy to announce that I renew my contract with @YamahaMotoGP for 2021-2022. ???? Our main objective is to be World Champion and try to bring Yamaha the number one honour again. I would like to say Thank you to Yamaha for their faith in me. ?? Let's do it #12gang! pic.twitter.com/Pr8VubdqSV