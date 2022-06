Tchouaméni deal ⭐️🇫🇷



▫️ Klopp called him for Liverpool.

▫️ PSG made the best proposal.

▫️ Player only wanted Real Madrid.

▫️ Personal terms agreed with Madrid in Paris, before UCL final.

▫️ Breakthrough in the negotiations between clubs yesterday.

▫️ Done deal with Real Madrid. pic.twitter.com/uFWV7X134o