Alyssa Milano relata la seva dura experiència amb la covid-19: «Pensava que em moria»

El coronavirus està afectant a tot el món i ja són diverses les cares conegudes que han tingut el virus. Si fa uns dies el protagonista de 'Breaking Bad', Bryan Cranston, narrava la seva experiència com a afectat pel coronavirus, ara ha estat el torn d'Alyssa Milano, coneguda per interpretar a Phoebe Halliwell a 'Embrujadas'.



L'actriu estatunidenca va assegurar a través d'Instagram que "mai havia estat tan malalta". Amb una fotografia seva amb un respirador presa el 2 d'abril, Milano ha relatat com ha estat la seva recuperació i ha denunciat el "dubtós" funcionament dels tests que s'estan practicant als Estats Units.



"Només vull que sapigueu que el nostre sistema de prova és defectuós i no coneixem les xifres reals", ha dit l'actriu per qüestionar l'eficàcia de les proves. I ho fa amb coneixement de causa ja que els tests que se li van fer inicialment van donar negatiu en coronavirus malgrat que se sentia greument malalta.





"Em feia mal tot el cos. Vaig perdre l'olfacte i sentia com si un elefant hagués estat assegut en el meu pit. No podia respirar. Vomitava tot el que menjava. Vaig perdre més de quatre quilos en dues setmanes. Em sentia desorientada. També vaig tenir febre lleu i els maldecaps eren horribles. Bàsicament, vaig tenir tots els símptomes de la Covid. Però, a finals de març, em vaig fer dues proves i ambdues van resultar negatives", ha explicat Milano.Després d'això, l'actriu ha prosseguit relatant la seva experiència i ha explicat que va donar positiu en la prova d'anticossos: "Després de viure els quatre mesos següents amb vertígens, problemes d'estómacs, períodes irregulars, taquicàrdies, falta d'aire, pèrdua de memòria a curt termini i malestar general, em vaig fer una prova d'anticossos; però aquesta vegada amb extracció de sang i va sortir que sóc positiva , vaig tenir COVID-19?.Haver perdut un temps tan valuós en el tractament de la seva malaltia li va fer sentir "ràbia, ansietat i tristesa", arribant a pensar que el coronavirus posaria fi a la seva vida. "Sentia que m'estava morint. Ara donaré el meu plasma amb l'esperança de salvar una vida. Si us plau, cuideu-vos. Si us plau, renteu-vos les mans, feu servir mascareta i respecteu la distància social. No vull que ningú se senti com jo. Cuideu-vos", va concloure l'actriu, enviant un missatge de conscienciació cap als seus seguidors.