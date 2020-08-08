Alyssa Milano relata la seva dura experiència amb la covid-19: «Pensava que em moria»

El coronavirus està afectant a tot el món i ja són diverses les cares conegudes que han tingut el virus. Si fa uns dies el protagonista de 'Breaking Bad', Bryan Cranston, narrava la seva experiència com a afectat pel coronavirus, ara ha estat el torn d'Alyssa Milano, coneguda per interpretar a Phoebe Halliwell a 'Embrujadas'.
L'actriu estatunidenca va assegurar a través d'Instagram que "mai havia estat tan malalta". Amb una fotografia seva amb un respirador presa el 2 d'abril, Milano ha relatat com ha estat la seva recuperació i ha denunciat el "dubtós" funcionament dels tests que s'estan practicant als Estats Units.
"Només vull que sapigueu que el nostre sistema de prova és defectuós i no coneixem les xifres reals", ha dit l'actriu per qüestionar l'eficàcia de les proves. I ho fa amb coneixement de causa ja que els tests que se li van fer inicialment van donar negatiu en coronavirus malgrat que se sentia greument malalta.
This was me on April 2nd after being sick for 2 weeks. I had never been this kind of sick. Everything hurt. Loss of smell. It felt like an elephant was sitting on my chest. I couldn't breathe. I couldn't keep food in me. I lost 9 pounds in 2 weeks. I was confused. Low grade fever. And the headaches were horrible. I basically had every Covid symptom. At the very end of march I took two covid19 tests and both were negative. I also took a covid antibody test (the finger prick test) after I was feeling a bit better. NEGATIVE. After living the last 4 months with lingering symptoms like, vertigo, stomach abnormalities, irregular periods, heart palpitations, shortness of breath, zero short term memory, and general malaise, I went and got an antibody test from a blood draw (not the finger prick) from a lab. I am POSITIVE for covid antibodies. I had Covid19. I just want you to be aware that our testing system is flawed and we don't know the real numbers. I also want you to know, this illness is not a hoax. I thought I was dying. It felt like I was dying. I will be donating my plasma with hopes that I might save a life. Please take care of yourselves. Please wash your hands and wear a mask and social distance. I don't want anyone to feel the way I felt. Be well. I love you all (well, maybe not the trolls. Just the kind people.)??
