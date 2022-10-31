Per ironies de la vida, la falsa atribució a Goebbels –sense tenir-ne proves–, de la frase «una mentida repetida cent cops, esdevé una veritat», ha esdevingut una «veritat», a còpia d’anar-ho dient, una vegada i una altra, de forma universal. En realitat, l’autor veritable d’aquesta sentència no és altre que el genial escriptor irlandès Oscar Wilde, que l’any 1885 (Goebbels encara no havia nascut) va escriure en un conte, textualment: She was one of those people who think that, if you say the same thing over and over a great many times, it becomes true in the end. (The Remarkable Rocket, pàg. 60 del llibre The Happy Prince and Other Stories, dedicat a les seves filles).