Les 10 fotografies més impressionants del concurs de National Geographic

Un concurs de fotografia llançat a Instagram pel compte oficial de National Geographic va animar els usuaris a compartir les seves fotografies més impressionants de la fauna i la flora del nostre planeta amb el pretext de celebrar els més de 100 milions de seguidors que la marca va aconseguir en la xarxa social.



En 24 hores, la revista va rebre més de 94.000 mencions amb l'etiqueta #natgeo100contest i l'equip de National Geographic es va haver de posar fil a l'agulla per reduir a 10 les imatges més impactants. La decisió final la van deixar per als més de 100 milions de seguidors, als quals es va demanar que votessin per la seva favorita perquè es convertís en la guanyadora.



"Cada dia els nostres fotògrafs et mostren el seu món. Per un dia, et desafiem a que ens mostris el teu". El primer lloc va ser per Ketan Khambhatta, amb la seva meravellosa foto presa a la Reserva Nacional Masai Mara, Kenya, que va ser premiat amb un viatge juntament amb National Geographic per realitzar un safari fotogràfic a Tanzània valorat en més de 10.000 dòlars.



A continuació, la fotografia guanyadora i les de la resta dels finalistes:



