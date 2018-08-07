Serveis
«In the Realm of Legends», la sèrie fotogràfica que mostra els cavalls islandesos

La iniciativa, que destaca la relació entre Islàndia i els cavalls, és obra del fotògraf Drew Doggett

07.08.2018 | 12:03
«In the Realm of Legends», la sèrie fotogràfica que mostra els cavalls islandesos

«In The Realm of Legends» és una sèrie fotogràfica, obra del fotògraf i cineasta Drew Doggett, radicat a la ciutat de Nova York, que destaca la relació única entre Islàndia i els cavalls.

Islàndia és un dels països més sorprenents del món. Dels 103.125 quilòmetres quadrats que té l'illa, 11.400 estan coberts per gel glacial. De fet, a Islàndia es troba el segon glacera més gran d'Europa, el Vatnajökull, que ocupa un 8% de la superfície total de la illa. A més d'això, molts de les glaceres estan situats sobre volcans, originant una barreja de foc i gel realment captivadora.

Tot i que la naturalesa no és l'únic cridaner de l'illa. La fauna, especialment, els cavalls islandesos, són un altre dels seus grans atractius. La comunió entre la neu, el gel i el cavalls va ser el que va captar l'atenció del fotògraf Drew Doggett a viatjar fins a Islàndia per a l'elaboració d'una sèrie fotogràfica amb tints màgics que capturés «la relació entre aquesta terra i els cavalls».



«Islàndia és un lloc surrealista, i els cavalls són els companys perfectes d'aquesta terra inusual però impressionant. La combinació dels dos és realment inoblidable», va dir Doggett a Bored Panda.

Els cavalls islandesos són una raça de cavall que es dóna a Islàndia. Tot i que aquests equins són petits, de vegades semblants als ponis, la major part dels registres els consideren com cavalls pròpiament dits.

 

I'm thrilled to share that @bennynicks and I's short film Stronghold of Resistance: Sable Island & Her Legendary Horses was selected for PBS´s Film Festival. Help us share the story of Sable Island - and win the people's choice award - by voting through the link in bio ??#PBSFilmFest ? ? #discoversableisland #discoversable #sableisland #celebratenature @sableislandhorses #horsesplanet #lookhorse #horse #horses #horsesofinstagram #horsetagram #horsepower #horselove #horsecrazy #lookhorse #horsephotography #equestrian #equestrianphotography #horsesplanet #wildhorses #sable #sableislandhorses #wildhorsesofsableisland #thewildhorsesofsableisland #canada #wildlife #drewdoggett #equine #wildhorse

Una publicación compartida de Drew Doggett (@drewdoggettphotography) el



«In the Realm of Legends» té tocs que inspiren fantasia i nostàlgia col·lectiva.



Gran part del seu treball està compartit tant a la seva pàgina d'Instagram com de Twitter. Desplaça't cap avall per veure més.

 

Tomorrow is the release of Drew Doggett's most unbelievable series yet titled, "In the Realm of Legends." ?? ?? ??Swipe through for a preview with four NEVER before seen images: "Through the Night," "Winter's Cover," "Endless Dream" & "Noble Light" ?? ?? Also - sign up for our Insiders´s list today to be the first to see the series & accompanying films tomorrow. Link in bio ???? .?? .?? .?? #IntheRealmofLegends #DiscovertheLegend #Iceland #NewRelease #BeLegendary #horsesplanet #lookhorse #horse #horses #horsesofinstagram #horsetagram #horsepower #horselove #horsecrazy #lookhorse #horsephotography #equestrian #equine #equestrianphotography #horseofinstagram #horsesplanet #myhorse #horseaddict #horseoftheday #equestrianlife #horselife #dreamhorse??

Una publicación compartida de Drew Doggett (@drewdoggettphotography) el



 

Today I am thrilled to release my latest series of photographs titled, "In the Realm of Legends." I've also created three short films that accompany my latest equestrian work. ? ? Among the waterfalls, black sand beaches and mammoth glaciers you can see these horses are special - they are beacons of survival who take on mythological proportions framed against their natural land.? ? They live in a place almost too good to be true - somewhere that borders on unreality. They are strong yet graceful and beautiful yet intimidatingly calm in this land of surreal extremes. ? ? See the full series & watch the films through the link in my bio ??? ? I hope you enjoy the escape. ? ? (Image is "Quiet Thunder" from my series In the Realm of Legends - Swipe ?? for #DDPInHomes)? .? .? .? #IntheRealmofLegends #Iceland #Skogafoss #horsesplanet #lookhorse #horse #horses #horsesofinstagram #horsetagram #horsepower #horselove #horsecrazy #lookhorse #horsephotography #equestrian #equine #equestrianphotography #horseofinstagram #wildhorse #horsesplanet #myhorse #horseaddict #horseoftheday #equestrianlife #horselife #dreamhorse

Una publicación compartida de Drew Doggett (@drewdoggettphotography) el



 

I am thrilled to announce that my newest series, "In the Realm of Legends," will be released on June 21st. ? ? Today I am sharing the first preview image, seen here, titled "Endless Dream."? ? If you haven't already, sign up for our Insiders' mailing list (link in bio ??) for access the full series and accompanying films before anyone else.? ? Swipe ?? for #DDPInHomes? .? .? .? #InTheRealmOfLegends #ComingSoon #Iceland #Skogafoss #DrewDoggett #EquestrianPhotography #WhiteHorses #Horses ? #celebratenature #witnessnature #keepitwild #photographerlife #instagood #lookhorse #horsesplanet #horsesofinstagram #instagood #horsecrazy #photographerlife #exploretocreate #equine #equestrianphotography #wildhorse #horsesplanet #horseaddict #horseoftheday #horselife #dreamhorse ?

Una publicación compartida de Drew Doggett (@drewdoggettphotography) el
