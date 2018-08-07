«In the Realm of Legends», la sèrie fotogràfica que mostra els cavalls islandesos

«In the Realm of Legends», la sèrie fotogràfica que mostra els cavalls islandesos

«In The Realm of Legends» és una sèrie fotogràfica, obra del fotògraf i cineasta Drew Doggett, radicat a la ciutat de Nova York, que destaca la relació única entre Islàndia i els cavalls.



Islàndia és un dels països més sorprenents del món. Dels 103.125 quilòmetres quadrats que té l'illa, 11.400 estan coberts per gel glacial. De fet, a Islàndia es troba el segon glacera més gran d'Europa, el Vatnajökull, que ocupa un 8% de la superfície total de la illa. A més d'això, molts de les glaceres estan situats sobre volcans, originant una barreja de foc i gel realment captivadora.



Tot i que la naturalesa no és l'únic cridaner de l'illa. La fauna, especialment, els cavalls islandesos, són un altre dels seus grans atractius. La comunió entre la neu, el gel i el cavalls va ser el que va captar l'atenció del fotògraf Drew Doggett a viatjar fins a Islàndia per a l'elaboració d'una sèrie fotogràfica amb tints màgics que capturés «la relació entre aquesta terra i els cavalls».





, va dir Doggett a Bored Panda.Els cavalls islandesos són una raça de cavall que es dóna a Islàndia. Tot i que aquests equins són petits, de vegades semblants als ponis, la major part dels registres els consideren com cavalls pròpiament dits.«In the Realm of Legends» té tocs que inspiren fantasia i nostàlgia col·lectiva.Gran part del seu treball està compartit tant a la seva pàgina d'Instagram com de Twitter. Desplaça't cap avall per veure més.