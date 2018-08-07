«In the Realm of Legends», la sèrie fotogràfica que mostra els cavalls islandesos

«In The Realm of Legends» és una sèrie fotogràfica, obra del fotògraf i cineasta Drew Doggett, radicat a la ciutat de Nova York, que destaca la relació única entre Islàndia i els cavalls.
Islàndia és un dels països més sorprenents del món. Dels 103.125 quilòmetres quadrats que té l'illa, 11.400 estan coberts per gel glacial. De fet, a Islàndia es troba el segon glacera més gran d'Europa, el Vatnajökull, que ocupa un 8% de la superfície total de la illa. A més d'això, molts de les glaceres estan situats sobre volcans, originant una barreja de foc i gel realment captivadora.
Tot i que la naturalesa no és l'únic cridaner de l'illa. La fauna, especialment, els cavalls islandesos, són un altre dels seus grans atractius. La comunió entre la neu, el gel i el cavalls va ser el que va captar l'atenció del fotògraf Drew Doggett a viatjar fins a Islàndia per a l'elaboració d'una sèrie fotogràfica amb tints màgics que capturés «la relació entre aquesta terra i els cavalls».
"Free Spirit" is from my latest series, In the Realm of Legends.
I'm thrilled to share that @bennynicks and I's short film Stronghold of Resistance: Sable Island & Her Legendary Horses was selected for PBS´s Film Festival.
To celebrate the release of "In the Realm of Legends" we're offering free shipping sitewide (worth up to $1,300) through July 12, 2018
Tomorrow is the release of Drew Doggett's most unbelievable series yet titled, "In the Realm of Legends." Swipe through for a preview with four NEVER before seen images: "Through the Night," "Winter's Cover," "Endless Dream" & "Noble Light"
Today I am thrilled to release my latest series of photographs titled, "In the Realm of Legends." I've also created three short films that accompany my latest equestrian work. Among the waterfalls, black sand beaches and mammoth glaciers you can see these horses are special - they are beacons of survival who take on mythological proportions framed against their natural land. They live in a place almost too good to be true - somewhere that borders on unreality. They are strong yet graceful and beautiful yet intimidatingly calm in this land of surreal extremes. (Image is "Quiet Thunder" from my series In the Realm of Legends)
I am thrilled to announce that my newest series, "In the Realm of Legends," will be released on June 21st. Today I am sharing the first preview image, seen here, titled "Endless Dream."
"Dreamland" from my series Band of Rebels: White Horses of Camargue
