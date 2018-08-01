El sorprenent regal de Dwayne Johnson al seu doble d'acció

Dwayne Johnson és un dels actors de cinema d'acció més populars gràcies als seus papers en pel·lícules com la franquícia Fast & Furious, Proyecto Rampage i 'El rascacielos'. Però el seu èxit no seria possible sense l'ajuda de Tanoai Reed, el seu cosí i doble d'acció, al qual ha volgut agrair el seu treball regalant-li ni més ni menys que una camioneta model Ford F-150.



"Sorpresa! M'encanta lliurar unes claus noves. T'estimo i gaudeix de la teva nova camioneta", va escriure The Rock en el seu compte d'Instagram al costat d'un vídeo. En el clip, Reed arriba al set pensant que rodarà una entrevista quan Johnson el sorprèn amb l'espectacular regal.





"Durant la meva carrera, el meu doble (i cosí) Tanoai Reed, tendons tallats, lligaments trencats", va relatar Johnson a les seves xarxes socials. "Tot amb un objectiu en ment:possible. Li vaig lliurar aquesta camioneta personalitzada just a temps per sorprendre'l (encara s'està recuperant d'una lesió) mentre fèiem una entrevista sobre les nostres carreres junts, que va pensar que seria només això, una entrevista"."Com veureu, en el moment en què vaig posar les mans en els meus malucs, aquesta ésdels conductors per allunyar-se i revelar la gran sorpresa". The Rock no només va lloar la feina del seu cosí, sinó també de tots els dobles d'acció, "".Dwayne Johnson es troba actualment treballant en '', la nova pel·lícula de Disney dirigida per Jaume Collet-Serra i coprotagonitzada per Emily Blunt, a més de l'imminent inici de rodatge de, spin-off de Fast & Furious, al setembre.