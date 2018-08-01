El sorprenent regal de Dwayne Johnson al seu doble d'acció

Serveis
Serveis d'utilitat
01.08.2018 | 21:02

Dwayne Johnson és un dels actors de cinema d'acció més populars gràcies als seus papers en pel·lícules com la franquícia Fast & Furious, Proyecto Rampage i 'El rascacielos'. Però el seu èxit no seria possible sense l'ajuda de Tanoai Reed, el seu cosí i doble d'acció, al qual ha volgut agrair el seu treball regalant-li ni més ni menys que una camioneta model Ford F-150.

"Sorpresa! M'encanta lliurar unes claus noves. T'estimo i gaudeix de la teva nova camioneta", va escriure The Rock en el seu compte d'Instagram al costat d'un vídeo. En el clip, Reed arriba al set pensant que rodarà una entrevista quan Johnson el sorprèn amb l'espectacular regal.

 

SURPRISE! I love handing over keys???? I love you brother and enjoy your new truck! Over the course of my career, my stunt double (and cousin) Tanoai Reed @samoanstuntman has broken multiple bones, severed tendons, torn ligaments & just been an overall dominating bad ass achieving several "Stuntman of the Year" honors. All done with one goal in mind - deliver the best movie possible to the world. I had this custom pick up truck delivered just in time to surprise him (he´s still recovering from a stunt injury) while we give what he thought was going to be an interview about our careers together. As you´ll see the moment I put my hands on my hips, that´s the drivers cue to pull away and reveal the big surprise. Not only does Tanoai represent our family and my career with relentless commitment and passion. He also represents an entire Hollywood stunt community that is truly the backbone of our business. Love you uso and thank you for the blood, sweat, tears and years. We´re just getting started. Enjoy your new truck! #LetsRoll ????

Una publicación compartida de therock (@therock) el



"Durant la meva carrera, el meu doble (i cosí) Tanoai Reed s'ha trencat diversos ossos, tendons tallats, lligaments trencats", va relatar Johnson a les seves xarxes socials. "Tot amb un objectiu en ment: fer la millor pel·lícula possible. Li vaig lliurar aquesta camioneta personalitzada just a temps per sorprendre'l (encara s'està recuperant d'una lesió) mentre fèiem una entrevista sobre les nostres carreres junts, que va pensar que seria només això, una entrevista".

"Com veureu, en el moment en què vaig posar les mans en els meus malucs, aquesta és la senyal dels conductors per allunyar-se i revelar la gran sorpresa". The Rock no només va lloar la feina del seu cosí, sinó també de tots els dobles d'acció, " la columna vertebral del nostre negoci".

Dwayne Johnson es troba actualment treballant en ' Jungle Cruise', la nova pel·lícula de Disney dirigida per Jaume Collet-Serra i coprotagonitzada per Emily Blunt, a més de l'imminent inici de rodatge de Hobbs i Shaw, spin-off de Fast & Furious, al setembre.
